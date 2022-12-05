Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

ATNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE ATNM traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $10.75. 164,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,953. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $15.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

