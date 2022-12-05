Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Trading Up 4.3%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $20.08. Approximately 4,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 500,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACET shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $890.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $25,348.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $25,348.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,176 shares in the company, valued at $788,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $209,353.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,593.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,728. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the third quarter valued at about $29,284,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after buying an additional 1,482,409 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,740,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,443,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after buying an additional 943,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,771,000.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.