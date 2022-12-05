AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the October 31st total of 325,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AdvanSix Price Performance

ASIX stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $40.91. 1,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,600. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $478.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $106,770. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 237,798 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

