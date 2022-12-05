AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Short Interest Up 5.9% in November

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 290.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 5,481.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 94,880 shares in the last quarter.

