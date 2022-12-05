AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Down 5.6%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 332,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,735,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Trading Down 5.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $35.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.68.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 161.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%.
About AgEagle Aerial Systems
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).
