ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AGESY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €53.50 ($55.15) to €49.50 ($51.03) in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ageas SA/NV from €37.00 ($38.14) to €34.00 ($35.05) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ageas SA/NV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.20.

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $1.0198 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

