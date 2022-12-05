AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Update

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

AGF Management Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $5.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $6.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGFMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Further Reading

