Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Truist Financial

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.05.

ADC stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

