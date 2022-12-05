Aion Market Capitalization Tops $17.44 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Aion has a total market cap of $17.44 million and $706,240.57 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00127517 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00227961 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00060558 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00044529 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.