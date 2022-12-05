Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Air T Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRT remained flat at $24.33 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,938. The firm has a market cap of $69.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity at Air T

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at $203,763. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,880.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,293 shares of company stock worth $123,181. Company insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Air T

Air T Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.88% of Air T worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

