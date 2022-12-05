Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stake Raised by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.22% of Alaska Air Group worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,390,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,374,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after buying an additional 401,122 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 670,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,917,000 after buying an additional 386,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 259,259 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $46.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ALK. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Melius started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.45.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.