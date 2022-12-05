Alpha Square Group S LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alpha Square Group S LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.48. 167,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,565,301. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.50.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

