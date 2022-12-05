Alpha Square Group S LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alpha Square Group S LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 46.3% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 55,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Shares of MA traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $358.20. The company had a trading volume of 33,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $344.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

