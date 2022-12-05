Alpha Square Group S LLC Reduces Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Alpha Square Group S LLC cut its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land accounts for 1.9% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of TPL stock traded down $12.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,588.00. The stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,574. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,286.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,889.50.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

