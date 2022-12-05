Alpha Square Group S LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Alpha Square Group S LLC lessened its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

SEA Price Performance

SEA Profile

SE traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.72. 59,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,658,631. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.81. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $267.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

