Alpha Square Group S LLC Trims Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Alpha Square Group S LLC lessened its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet comprises about 0.8% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMAR. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $188,731.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $188,731.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,381.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,805. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

SMAR traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $37.23. 45,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,955. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.21. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $80.89.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.84%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

