American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Lowered to $148.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.26.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $156.75 on Thursday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.45 and a 200-day moving average of $150.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

