American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is DCM Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for about 1.6% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 60.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,184. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.