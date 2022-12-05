American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Lessened by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK opened at $153.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.30.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

