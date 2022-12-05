American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Sells $53,854.44 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 14,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $53,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phyllis Gotlib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,382 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $17,484.18.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $3.75. 969,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,720. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. The firm had revenue of $69.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in American Well by 605.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Blooom Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Further Reading

