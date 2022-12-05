AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Shares Up 10.4%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) shot up 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 26,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 10,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

AmeriCann Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.

About AmeriCann

(Get Rating)

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It designs, develops, leases, and operates cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses. The company's flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.