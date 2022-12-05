AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th.

AMETEK has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. AMETEK has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMETEK to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $144.39 on Monday. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,418 shares of company stock worth $2,130,986 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

