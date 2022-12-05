Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Increased to $297.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $278.00 to $297.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $285.59. The company had a trading volume of 86,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen has a twelve month low of $200.84 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

