Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Up 4.5%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.86. 114,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,309,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Amyris Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

Insider Activity at Amyris

Institutional Trading of Amyris

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $5,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 2,665,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,569 in the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amyris by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071,616 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Amyris by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Amyris by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,545,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,036,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 949,232 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Articles

