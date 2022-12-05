Analysts Set Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Target Price at $17.80

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of AKYA opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $64,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $110,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 622,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,258,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $64,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,006 shares of company stock valued at $556,231. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.