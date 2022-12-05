Analysts Set Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Price Target at $9.40

Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMPX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at Compass Therapeutics

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,856,180.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,856,180.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 427,000 shares of company stock worth $1,347,670. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $623.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

See Also

