Analysts Set Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Price Target at $9.40

Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMPX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Insider Activity at Compass Therapeutics
In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,856,180.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,856,180.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 427,000 shares of company stock worth $1,347,670. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $623.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04.
About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass Therapeutics (CMPX)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.