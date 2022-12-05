Analysts Set Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) PT at C$97.46

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$97.46.

Several research firms have commented on NTR. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$113.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

NTR stock opened at C$107.00 on Monday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$85.28 and a 52 week high of C$147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$110.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$111.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.70.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$5.33 by C($2.05). The business had revenue of C$10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 16.8600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.12%.

In related news, Senior Officer Noralee Bradley purchased 990 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$99.28 per share, with a total value of C$98,287.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$588,432.56.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

