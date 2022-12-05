Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY):

  • 12/1/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
  • 12/1/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 12/1/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$131.00 to C$136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/1/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$140.00 to C$145.00.
  • 12/1/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$148.00 to C$147.00.
  • 11/18/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 11/10/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 10/28/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 10/14/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 10/6/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.34. 17,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,987 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after buying an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,282,000 after buying an additional 4,031,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,605,000 after buying an additional 608,072 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

