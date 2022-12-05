Anavex Life Sciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 6,530 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 77% compared to the average volume of 3,698 call options.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after buying an additional 1,743,222 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $3,582,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 76.8% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 488,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 212,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,792.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 179,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of AVXL traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 58,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,209. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVXL shares. Jonestrading upped their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

