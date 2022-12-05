AON (NYSE:AON) Given New $360.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $310.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,044. AON has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.34.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AON by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after acquiring an additional 111,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in AON by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in AON by 8,264.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,700,000 after purchasing an additional 54,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,439,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

