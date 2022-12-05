AON (NYSE:AON) Given New $360.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.63.
AON Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AON traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $310.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,044. AON has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.34.
Institutional Trading of AON
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AON by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after acquiring an additional 111,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in AON by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in AON by 8,264.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,700,000 after purchasing an additional 54,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,439,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.
AON Company Profile
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
