Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.21 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $13.95 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

