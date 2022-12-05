Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $167.00 at DA Davidson

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $167.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple stock opened at $147.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average is $149.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. Apple has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

