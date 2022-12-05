AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading Down 7.7%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.18. Approximately 108,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,605,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Down 8.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 557,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $7,717,316.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,223,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,941,915.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $4,621,536.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,835.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 557,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $7,717,316.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,223,243 shares in the company, valued at $16,941,915.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,326,434 shares of company stock valued at $18,195,701 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,140,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 27.4% in the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 231,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 271.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.