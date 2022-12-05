Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Up 7%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Rating) shares were up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 100,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 97,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$39.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

