Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.25. 4,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 6,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 175.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 89.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 141.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter.

