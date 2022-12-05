Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Shares Sold by KCL Capital L.P.

KCL Capital L.P. lowered its stake in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Arteris comprises 0.1% of KCL Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. KCL Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Arteris worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $4.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $154.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $27.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 55.25%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIP shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Arteris from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Arteris from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Arteris to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arteris

In other Arteris news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,813 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $145,899.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,291.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arteris news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,813 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $145,899.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,291.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $66,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,142 shares of company stock worth $227,579. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arteris Profile

(Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

