Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) shares fell 5.4% on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $72.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arvinas traded as low as $39.04 and last traded at $39.16. 1,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 449,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,917,000 after acquiring an additional 167,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,971,000 after acquiring an additional 116,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,901,000 after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arvinas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after acquiring an additional 160,860 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Arvinas by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,190,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,467,000 after acquiring an additional 66,486 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

