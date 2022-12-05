ASD (ASD) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

ASD (ASD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $50.59 million and $1.74 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,018.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010818 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00049360 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00240769 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07504918 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,751,797.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.