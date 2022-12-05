Ashford Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 528,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after buying an additional 107,417 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after buying an additional 7,820,187 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,722,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $87,486,000 after buying an additional 128,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.3% in the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

VZ stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.