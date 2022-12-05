Ashford Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,479,000 after acquiring an additional 857,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VICI stock opened at $33.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.