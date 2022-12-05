Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $12.98 Million Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,085 shares during the quarter. Quanterix comprises approximately 1.8% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 551.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 89.24%. The business had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

