Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $18.84 Million Position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,280 shares during the period. KnowBe4 accounts for about 2.7% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of KnowBe4 worth $18,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in KnowBe4 by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson lowered KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KnowBe4 Stock Performance

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $106,776.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $224,900.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $106,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,900.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $4,337,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,515.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 521,949 shares of company stock worth $11,969,041. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $24.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.40, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.36. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

