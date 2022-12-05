Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $32.54 Million Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Harmony Biosciences accounts for approximately 4.6% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $32,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRMY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 145.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3,097.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 53.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 8.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,111,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $60.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRMY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,684,595.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,456,417.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $900,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,684,595.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847,414 shares in the company, valued at $167,456,417.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,256 shares of company stock valued at $38,373,268. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

