Ashford Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 249.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $47.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $52.89.

