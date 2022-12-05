Ashford Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $339.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $675.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.