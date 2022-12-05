Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Down 11.6% in November

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Shares of AHT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,335. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

