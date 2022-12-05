ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.06) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.36) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($7.90) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.17) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($15.07) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,282.08 ($15.34).

ASOS Stock Down 2.2 %

ASC stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 626 ($7.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,580.99 ($30.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £626.09 million and a P/E ratio of 2,029.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 614.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 853.31.

Insider Activity at ASOS

ASOS Company Profile

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($315,253.02). In other news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.69), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($32,868.58). Also, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($315,253.02).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

