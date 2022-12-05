Assura (LON:AGR) Price Target Cut to GBX 60

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 73 ($0.87) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.90) to GBX 65 ($0.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 71.80 ($0.86).

LON AGR traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 56.75 ($0.68). The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,696. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 47.43 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 72.35 ($0.87). The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 1,417.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

