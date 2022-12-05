Astar (ASTR) Trading 11.1% Higher This Week

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Astar token can currently be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Astar has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Astar has a total market cap of $66.27 million and $4.72 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

