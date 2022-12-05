Atlantic Securities Boosts Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $400.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Atlantic Securities from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS opened at $348.17 on Thursday. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.99 and a 200-day moving average of $321.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

